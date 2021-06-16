Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Salung Prastyo

Fashion Store Mobile App

Salung Prastyo
Salung Prastyo
  • Save
Fashion Store Mobile App fancy graphic design shop store fashion branding illustration app design app mobile ui ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi People👋

This time I tried to explore a fashion store, with a playable concept that might add to the impression of being happy and not looking bored.

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Email us at
salungprastyo@gmail.com

Salung Prastyo
Salung Prastyo

More by Salung Prastyo

View profile
    • Like