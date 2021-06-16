Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Andreansyah Setiawan

Landing Page Hero Exploration of talenta by Mekari

Landing Page Hero Exploration of talenta by Mekari design website homepage page home landingpage header hero chart management hr landing page saas
talenta by Mekari is #1 SaaS for HR Management based in Indonesia.

What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.

