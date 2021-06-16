Alexey Velikzhanin

Meteor in the ring

Meteor in the ring
Vector redraw character from the Soviet cartoon.
Rate this project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121622069/Meteor-in-the-Ring

Сделано в рамках обучения на курсе In Flat(https://inflat-course.ru/) под арт-директорством MAD RABBIT

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
