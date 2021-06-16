Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dolphin Effekt

Hamrah Mechanic Redesign

Dolphin Effekt
Dolphin Effekt
  • Save
Hamrah Mechanic Redesign redesign hamrah mechanic ui inspiration uiuxsupply user interface design app design ui design ui designer ui app uiux design ui trends design userinterface uiuxdesign uiux
Download color palette

Hey guys. I'm back again with another redesign. here we have "Hamrah Mechanik" app. its a platform to buy and sell cars here in Iran. so I have been interviewed by their design team and after third interview they have decided to not select me as their new UI designer. so i thought why not give it a try and redesign it. and here is are the results. it means alot to me if you give me your opinions and tell me what you all think about it 🤙

Dolphin Effekt
Dolphin Effekt

More by Dolphin Effekt

View profile
    • Like