Hamrah Mechanic Redesign

Hey guys. I'm back again with another redesign. here we have "Hamrah Mechanik" app. its a platform to buy and sell cars here in Iran. so I have been interviewed by their design team and after third interview they have decided to not select me as their new UI designer. so i thought why not give it a try and redesign it. and here is are the results. it means alot to me if you give me your opinions and tell me what you all think about it 🤙