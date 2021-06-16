Paweł Stomma
Product feed management - XML file mapping - Feedink desktop app

Product feed management - XML file mapping - Feedink desktop app
Hi! Today’s shot presents our work on improving Feedink, an app to manage a product feed to boost sales. We also took care about the landing page: feedink.com

We designed quite a technical process of XML file mapping to the app fields much more intuitively. Drag and drop experience helps users to make it easy and flawless, especially when they are supported by the instant product preview.

