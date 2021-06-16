testerprovn

Tương lai của nghề Tester

Ngành công nghệ thông tin nói chung và đặc biệt là nghề tester nói riêng sẽ luôn là điểm sáng phát triển mạnh mẽ trong tương lai.
Để biết thêm về nghề tester bạn có thể xem trên https://visual.ly/community/Others/business/c%C3%B4ng-vi%E1%BB%87c-tester-trong-t%C6%B0%C6%A1ng-lai

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
