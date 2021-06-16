Maia

Söre Popitz

Söre Popitz abstract women in design frauhaus bauhaus geometric illustration
illustration for a graphic designer Söre Popitz (Irmgard Sörensen-Popitz)
Frauhaus: women of the Bauhaus — https://frauhaus.org/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CLUmaTDHo6R/

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
