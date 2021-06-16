Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sasha Moiseeva

Dosimetric radiation control device app

Sasha Moiseeva
Sasha Moiseeva
Dosimetric radiation control device app radiation mobile app ux ui design
A concept app.
The main functions of the app include: determination of the current radiation dose, dynamic infographics by periods, a radiation data map, help information on decoding dose values and several parameters to control the measurement accuracy. To measure background radiation, you need to connect to the smartphone of the portable Geiger counter via the headphone jack (mini-Jack 3.5 mm).

Email me: sasha.myu@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Sasha Moiseeva
Sasha Moiseeva
