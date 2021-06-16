Dosimetric radiation control device app

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A concept app.
The main functions of the app include: determination of the current radiation dose, dynamic infographics by periods, a radiation data map, help information on decoding dose values and several parameters to control the measurement accuracy. To measure background radiation, you need to connect to the smartphone of the portable Geiger counter via the headphone jack (mini-Jack 3.5 mm).
Email me: sasha.myu@gmail.com