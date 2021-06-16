ohyayeh

與其做大事，不如做只有你能做的事｜行書

與其做大事，不如做只有你能做的事｜行書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
「與其做大事，不如做只有你能做的事。」
看到這段話
讓我想起多年前轉職時，
在內心對自己說的某一段話，
只是更狂妄一點。
是說大事還是小事任由人去衡量，
然而選一條值回票價、不虛此生的道路，
這種對自己負起責任的內在驅力，
相信會比任何來自他人的評論
更適合當作人生的指南針。

筆： 露銅鋼筆、平衡鋼筆(暗紅)、紅銅鋼筆 m尖 #ystudio #物外設計
墨：Pilot Iroshizuku 月夜、Robert Oster Astorquiza-Rot, Diamine syrah
出處：《臣服的力量》 天下雜誌

http://blog.ohyeah22.art/

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
