與其做大事，不如做只有你能做的事｜行書

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
「與其做大事，不如做只有你能做的事。」
看到這段話
讓我想起多年前轉職時，
在內心對自己說的某一段話，
只是更狂妄一點。
是說大事還是小事任由人去衡量，
然而選一條值回票價、不虛此生的道路，
這種對自己負起責任的內在驅力，
相信會比任何來自他人的評論
更適合當作人生的指南針。
筆： 露銅鋼筆、平衡鋼筆(暗紅)、紅銅鋼筆 m尖 #ystudio #物外設計
墨：Pilot Iroshizuku 月夜、Robert Oster Astorquiza-Rot, Diamine syrah
出處：《臣服的力量》 天下雜誌
http://blog.ohyeah22.art/