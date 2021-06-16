Viktoriia Chyrak

Flight booking app. Seats selection

Viktoriia Chyrak
Viktoriia Chyrak
Hire Me
  • Save
Flight booking app. Seats selection booking app booking flight booking product design user experience mobile app app design application app mobile uiux uxui ux
Flight booking app. Seats selection booking app booking flight booking product design user experience mobile app app design application app mobile uiux uxui ux
Download color palette
  1. Frame 92.png
  2. Frame 93.png

Hey there! 👋

Here are a few more screens from Flight Booking app

Check out more here here.

Don't forget to press 'L' if you like it 🦄

Viktoriia Chyrak
Viktoriia Chyrak
Product | UX/UI designer ✨
Hire Me

More by Viktoriia Chyrak

View profile
    • Like