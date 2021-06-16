Syaban Amirulloh Zain

"JAWARA" T-SHIRT DESIGN

Syaban Amirulloh Zain
Syaban Amirulloh Zain
  • Save
"JAWARA" T-SHIRT DESIGN vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

This illustration was made for the design of the Betawi brand t-shirt, which has a Jawara theme.

Jawara is a person who is good at Betawi martial arts.
the abbreviation of Jawara is (Jaga Jiwa Raga) which means take care of body and soul

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Syaban Amirulloh Zain
Syaban Amirulloh Zain

More by Syaban Amirulloh Zain

View profile
    • Like