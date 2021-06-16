Nastia Piven

Luciënne Venner

Nastia Piven
Nastia Piven
Luciënne Venner
Luciënne Venner is an artist, filmmaker and performer. Her work is personal, intuitive and poetic. She mostly makes one-shot films and prefers to work with 16mm. Desire, eroticism and personal transformation are important themes in her films as well in her performances. Together with Jeroen Echter she forms a trip hop band called Contravox.

luciennevenner.com

Nastia Piven
Nastia Piven

