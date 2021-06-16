Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniil Sarapulov

Beauty Shop

Daniil Sarapulov
Daniil Sarapulov
  • Save
Beauty Shop lettering cat symbol emblem mark logotype identity graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

Beauty Shop. Logo based on the letter L + the image of a cat
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120583027/Logofolio-set-3

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Daniil Sarapulov
Daniil Sarapulov

More by Daniil Sarapulov

View profile
    • Like