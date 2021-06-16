Jennet Shayymova

Stray Kids merch

Stray Kids merch print illustration product red black white sweatshot sweatshirt skz stray kids merch logo branding graphic design minimal vector ui design
This is a sweatshirt merch design from the Stray Kids song called Back Door^^
See how this design looks on t-shirt on my previous shot~

Hey~ I'm a graphic designer! Happy to see you here!

