Maikel Rider has arrived

branding motion lottiefiles lottie motion graphics delivery mascot characterperez ui logo aftereffects character design art design illustrator flat illustration
MAIKEL RIDER Delivered To You.
A funny mascot for Food Delivery Apps.
Already available on Lottiefiles Marketplace: https://lottiefiles.com/marketplace/maikel-rider

