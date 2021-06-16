Pranjal Medhi

Custom Gift Box Design

Custom Gift Box Design vector illustration graphic clean design minimal
Hello guys.. this is a mockup of the custom gift box design I have made recently. The client wanted a box for announcement of their new family member, their baby boy. They wanted a box themed as Shiva. So I made a baby Shiva illustration and a tittle for the box themed as Shiva. Please share your feedbacks.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
