Tittle design for a Custom gift box

Hello guys.. this is the tittle for a custom gift box design. The client wanted the theme of the box to be Shiva. So I customized the two fonts AL Nevrada and 5th Avenue to give the tittle a Shiva look. This is a part of the presentation I sent to the client. Its really important to add high quality real life photos to your presentation to give the client a idea how your design incorporate with real life.

