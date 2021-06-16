Yoan Almeida

Share project popover minimalist product design dark ui dark theme dark popover
Hello there! 👋

I've been working on various popover components that can be toggled between dark and light modes. This is a screen from a sharing popover I worked on; there will be more in the future, so stay tuned!

Feel free to give any feedbacks and share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot ❤️

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Building the future of work at @eFounders

