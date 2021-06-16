James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 12: Airline Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 12: Airline Logo illustration daily logo challenge skybound brand graphic design airplane airline vector typography logo branding flat design
Download color palette
  1. Day12_AirlineLogo_3.jpg
  2. Day12_AirlineLogo_4.jpg
  3. Day12_AirlineLogo_2.jpg
  4. Day12_AirlineLogo_1.jpg

✈️ Day 12 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Airline logo with the name ‘SkyBound’

I went a bit retro with this one, reminiscing of the days when travel was so easy.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

