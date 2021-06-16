Maitreyi

#DailyUI::002

#DailyUI::002 dailyui glassmorphism
For second challenge in my #DailyUI I have designed a Credit card check out page, I have used glassmorphism for the card with a side navigation bar. This is my attempt at minimalism for a checkout page, I'm open to all the suggestions to improve my design.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
