Ruttl

Innovation of the week - Woebot

Ruttl
Ruttl
  • Save
Innovation of the week - Woebot design thinking creative thinking purple yellow red website annotation tool review live website visual feed back tool annotation tool collect feedback design collaboration tool design feedback tool comment on website review tool web design feedback tool innovation illustration collaboration brucira hiruttl
Download color palette

If you've been experiencing mental stress or anxious thoughts due to the pandemic or anything else, maybe you'd like to try chatting with woebot -a mental health chatbot that draws from cognitive behaviour therapy.

https://ruttl.com/

Ruttl
Ruttl
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ruttl

View profile
    • Like