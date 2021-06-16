Veem - Fintech Landing Page Redesign

Almost 70% of our revenue arrives through Veem.

We manually onboarded over 25 customers from North America to send money using this wonderful, yet still a bit overlooked service.

But, we often need to pitch the service and help people understand the value prop. So we made this alternative landing page hero for them 🚀

"Show, don't tell"

---

Press "L" to show some ❤️

We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@altalogy.com