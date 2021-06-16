Altalogy

Veem - Fintech Landing Page Redesign

Altalogy
Altalogy
Hire Us
  • Save
Veem - Fintech Landing Page Redesign redesign payments money financial crypto blockchain cleandesign landing page design landingpage fintech design uxui uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

Almost 70% of our revenue arrives through Veem.

We manually onboarded over 25 customers from North America to send money using this wonderful, yet still a bit overlooked service.

But, we often need to pitch the service and help people understand the value prop. So we made this alternative landing page hero for them 🚀

"Show, don't tell"
---
Press "L" to show some ❤️
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@altalogy.com

Altalogy
Altalogy
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Altalogy

View profile
    • Like