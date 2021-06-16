Veem - Fintech Landing Page Redesign

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Almost 70% of our revenue arrives through Veem.
We manually onboarded over 25 customers from North America to send money using this wonderful, yet still a bit overlooked service.
But, we often need to pitch the service and help people understand the value prop. So we made this alternative landing page hero for them 🚀
"Show, don't tell"
