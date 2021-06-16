Logoexpert012

Podcast Logo design

Logoexpert012
Logoexpert012
  • Save
Podcast Logo design ui graphic design podcast logo
Download color palette

Podcast Logo design, Client wanted to create opposite face direction of Both Man/Woman. we made it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Logoexpert012
Logoexpert012

More by Logoexpert012

View profile
    • Like