simran singh

BRUNCH TALK

simran singh
simran singh
  • Save
BRUNCH TALK foodillustration food illustration design graphic design
Download color palette

This is one of my initial illustrations, i tried to create realistic tomatoes. the red spicy curry, strawberry ice cream, pancake, lettuce, and my handkerchief. all kept on white laced cloth on polka dot table mat .

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
simran singh
simran singh

More by simran singh

View profile
    • Like