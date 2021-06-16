Multi Purpose Service App

Ruang Jasa is an application that is useful for providing various services needed by the community. The background for making this application is because the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia has had a huge impact on various sectors, especially the economic sector. This causes many layoffs to occur, eventually many people lose their jobs. On the other hand, the development of IT makes it easy for people to carry out activities from anywhere with just a cellphone. Starting from looking for food, looking for vehicles, goods and more.

This UI is made starting from an empathy map, making a proto persona, information architecture, and also making a high fidelity prototype. this application managed to get 2nd place in the UI/UX competition organized by my university