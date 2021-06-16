Opposite spectrums 🌈

Thaisa Da Silva

I love the idea of duality, highs and lows and contrasting themes. After all, we’re in this constant journey of change, it’s never solely one thing or another. Finding rhythm and balance takes time, but the constant search is what keeps life so interesting.

