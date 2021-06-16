Meenal Kaushik

My First #DailuUI

Meenal Kaushik
Meenal Kaushik
  • Save
My First #DailuUI typography ui design
My First #DailuUI typography ui design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 17.jpg
  2. Frame 16.jpg

My first #dailyui #001

Design Problem: Create a sign up page.

#uxdesign #ux #uidesign #ui #webdesign #design #userexperience #uiux #userinterface #uxdesigner #appdesign #dailyui001 #graphicdesign #uxui #dribbble #uidesigner #website #designinspiration #uitrends #interface #designer #dailyui #productdesign #uxinspiration #uiuxdesign #websitedesign #behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Meenal Kaushik
Meenal Kaushik

More by Meenal Kaushik

View profile
    • Like