🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey all,
Automate everything you want in few clicks. Don’t you know how? No worries, it’s easier than ever!
Why? Because clever people are investing time in important things. Enjoy your time with family or friends while the systems are working for you.
Do you need to automatize the marketing? No worries at all; set up all apps you are using and get the data everywhere in one Dashboard.
Build your own scenarios for sales, marketing, and even friendship. Growthty handles your busy work.
Don’t be busy, but stay efficient.
Please see the Growthty project.
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Procreate
************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates