Taras Migulko

The Growthty

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
The Growthty landing landing page branding illustrator illustration graphic design design website design website web user experience desktop ux ui
The Growthty landing landing page branding illustrator illustration graphic design design website design website web user experience desktop ux ui
Download color palette
  1. D.jpg
  2. Growthty- home.png

Hey all,
Automate everything you want in few clicks. Don’t you know how? No worries, it’s easier than ever!
Why? Because clever people are investing time in important things. Enjoy your time with family or friends while the systems are working for you.
Do you need to automatize the marketing? No worries at all; set up all apps you are using and get the data everywhere in one Dashboard.
Build your own scenarios for sales, marketing, and even friendship. Growthty handles your busy work.
Don’t be busy, but stay efficient.

Please see the Growthty project.

Design — Figma
Illustrations — Procreate

************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

Growthty- home.png
3 MB
Download
Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like