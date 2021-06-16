Alfonso Montana

Tumor style

Title:

tumor style dis oil painting on canvas. painting of social denunciation, using irony to raise awareness on the delicate issue of disease. according to the research of the China study, one in three people in industrialized societies is at risk of having cancer, making it one of the most widespread diseases, almost like a damn fashion.

