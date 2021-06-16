Alfonso Montana

il monno liso

Alfonso Montana
Alfonso Montana
  • Save
il monno liso animation graphic design fine arts icon app typography branding illustration logo design
Download color palette

Title:
il monno liso dis. oil painting on canvas. work and parody in a modern key of the famous painting by Leonardo Da Vinci, the monna lisa

Alfonso Montana
Alfonso Montana
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alfonso Montana

View profile
    • Like