Candid UI UX

Job Offer Differentiator

Candid UI UX
Candid UI UX
  • Save
Job Offer Differentiator dashboard ui job app mobile
Download color palette

So my vision here was to make the entire thing super simple for a person who is anxious and in a dilemma of which offer would bring more growth to him, That person is a priority and we do not want to confuse him further 🥸.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Candid UI UX
Candid UI UX

More by Candid UI UX

View profile
    • Like