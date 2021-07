Banexcoin Exchange

Hello friends 😺🤘 I share the second part of the project that I am creating with my brother and my wife, it is an exchange that promises a lot called Banexcoin, very soon much more of this incredible project, it is vital to mention that this prototype and design are created 100 % in Adobe Xd, also if you notice that crypto prices are very high, I want them to be at those prices again hahaha, let's go up! have a wonderful day!! 🥳🤘

