DailyUI 019 Leaderboard

The main challenge I gave myself for this one: To choose a color that I have not used as major color in any of my previous UI works. And thus ended up taking the Yellow and an off-white color.

I loved trying out various colors for the UI and that's how the multi-color card combination came into the picture for the ranking section. I was skeptical about mixing those colors with main-yellow, but in the end I liked what I came up with :D

