DailyUI 019 Leaderboard

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just finished my design for #dailyui #019
#DailyUI
The main challenge I gave myself for this one: To choose a color that I have not used as major color in any of my previous UI works. And thus ended up taking the Yellow and an off-white color.
I loved trying out various colors for the UI and that's how the multi-color card combination came into the picture for the ranking section. I was skeptical about mixing those colors with main-yellow, but in the end I liked what I came up with :D
Please let me know what you think :)
Do connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!