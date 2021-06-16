Maitreyi

#DailyUI::001

#DailyUI::001 home page sign up sign in ui design glassmorphism dailyui website graphic design
I'm new to designing so this is my first project on dribbble. I would like to thank #DailyUI for giving me this challenge, pushed me enough to think in this direction. I'm open to all suggestions to improve my design.

