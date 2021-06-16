Pranjal Medhi

Baby Shiva Illustration 2/2

Baby Shiva Illustration 2/2 vector illustration clean design minimal
Hello guys.. this baby Shiva illustration I made as a part of a custom gift box design.
Shiva also known as Mahadeva is one of the principal deities of Hinduism. Shiva is known as "The Destroyer" within the Trimurti, the Hindu trinity that includes Brahma and Vishnu..
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
