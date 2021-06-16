Alfonso Montana

The last unicorn

Alfonso Montana
Alfonso Montana
  • Save
The last unicorn oil logo arts fine arts illustration design
Download color palette

Title:

"the last unicorn" dis. oil painting on canvas. the painting deals with the theme of biodiversity at risk of extinction in an almost surreal way. the rhinoceros for example, mistaken by Marco Polo for the mythical unicorn, risks disappearing forever, for its horn, and becoming a legend or a mythical tale for future generations.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Alfonso Montana
Alfonso Montana
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alfonso Montana

View profile
    • Like