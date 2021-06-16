Rapper LK x Musik K14

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Headline Story Kenh14 - Lil Knight
Gắn bó 20 năm với lịch sử của dòng nhạc Rap/Hip-hop tại Việt Nam, Lil'Knight (LK) luôn là cái tên được người ta nhắc đến kèm theo những danh hiệu mỹ miều như “huyền thoại”, “lão làng”, “cây đại thụ của Việt rap”... Anh là “thần tượng của những thần tượng” trong rap Việt, là minh chứng sống cho câu nói “không ai bỏ được Hip-hop” khi ở cái tuổi 37 này vẫn miệt mài bám đuổi cái dòng nhạc đường phố sau bao lần hợp tan.
Link full: https://lnkd.in/gsZWkXJ
_______
👉Have a project to discuss?
Say hello at: hoanganhgrd@gmail.com
_______
www.jordy-nguyen.com
www.facebook.com/jordy.ngn