Brad Lockhart

Bison in the Posies

Bison in the Posies flower halftone texture indie rock posies bellingham digital raster procreate gig poster illustration buffalo bison
Poster design for indie rock band The Posies at the Wild Buffalo in Bellingham, Washington. This is the first live show at the venue after a 16 months hiatus from the Coronavirus.

The Posies were the first band from Bellingham to ever sign to a major record label back in 1989.

