Manoj Rajput
MindInventory

Kidszoo Landing page

Manoj Rajput
MindInventory
Manoj Rajput for MindInventory
Hire Us
  • Save
Kidszoo Landing page colorful logo graphic design ui illustration branding landing page animation learning design web kids website website kids learning kids
Kidszoo Landing page colorful logo graphic design ui illustration branding landing page animation learning design web kids website website kids learning kids
Download color palette
  1. Frame 35.png
  2. Frame 34.png

Kidszoo landing page design exploration...

We have designed the app for one of our client and now we are exploring the possibilities of what we will add interaction in it.

Hope you like it.

Feel free to share your views on this.

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

https://www.instagram.com/manoj.mindinventory/

Contact us on
https://www.mindinventory.com/contact-us.php
Or
sales@mindinventory.com

MindInventory
MindInventory
Hire Us

More by MindInventory

View profile
    • Like