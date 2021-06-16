M. Husnul Wardi

Daily UI #1 - Sign Up

M. Husnul Wardi
M. Husnul Wardi
  • Save
Daily UI #1 - Sign Up dailyui design apps design aplication ui
Daily UI #1 - Sign Up dailyui design apps design aplication ui
Download color palette
  1. Sign Up.png
  2. Sign Up.png

Hi guys 👋
This is my first day of the Daily UI Challenge #1 !

Do not forget to like ❤️
If there are suggestions in the comments 💬

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
M. Husnul Wardi
M. Husnul Wardi

More by M. Husnul Wardi

View profile
    • Like