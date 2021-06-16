Ada Sardelic

Floral Designer Concept

roses black red dark floral florist
I wanted to play around with a darker-tone florist website, a bit more high-fashion and strange. I created the background graphic on Photoshop.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
