EV Charging Mobile App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble Mates,
Take a look at my latest exploration about EV Charging app design. With the recent increase in the use of EV the problem to find the nearest charging station has increased simultaneously. So to tackle that this app will let the user find out the nearest charging station so that they never get out of charge.
What do you think? Hope you enjoy it! 😉
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : company@tecorb.co