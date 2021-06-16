TecOrb Technologies ™

EV Charging Mobile App

Hello Dribbble Mates,

Take a look at my latest exploration about EV Charging app design. With the recent increase in the use of EV the problem to find the nearest charging station has increased simultaneously. So to tackle that this app will let the user find out the nearest charging station so that they never get out of charge.

What do you think? Hope you enjoy it! 😉
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
