Charan

Best of Location

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Best of Location figma web ui interaction design design dailyui ux
Download color palette

Designed a Best of Screen what it means is like the Best of Songs or Playlists, Foods like that Categories. I Designed For Locations.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like