🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Link:
https://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-business-card/32614620
3.5×2 print dimension with Bleed, Guidelines, Well Layered Organized Photoshop AI, EPS, PSD version, CMYK, Text/Font and editable, HI color, Reverse, Grayscale. Used font included in help file (100% Free). If you like, please rate this…
PRODUCT FEATURE:
AI, EPS, PSD file format
3.5×2 inches print dimension
Editable brand elements
Dark & Light Colors
300 DPI
Well organized layered
Resizable & scalable
Editable colors
CMYK color mode
Editable text
Print-ready with CMYK
FILES INCLUDED:
Photoshop File (PSD) Illustrator File (Ai + EPS)
FONT:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/lato
SUPPORT:
If you have any difficulty editing these templates, feel free to contact me through my profile page.