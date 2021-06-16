TheStyle

Corporate Business Card

Corporate Business Card
Download Link:
https://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-business-card/32614620

3.5×2 print dimension with Bleed, Guidelines, Well Layered Organized Photoshop AI, EPS, PSD version, CMYK, Text/Font and editable, HI color, Reverse, Grayscale. Used font included in help file (100% Free). If you like, please rate this…

PRODUCT FEATURE:

AI, EPS, PSD file format

3.5×2 inches print dimension

Editable brand elements

Dark & Light Colors

300 DPI

Well organized layered

Resizable & scalable

Editable colors

CMYK color mode

Editable text

Print-ready with CMYK

FILES INCLUDED:

Photoshop File (PSD) Illustrator File (Ai + EPS)

FONT:

https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/lato

SUPPORT:

If you have any difficulty editing these templates, feel free to contact me through my profile page.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
