Online shop - shoes

shoes ui online shop onlineshop order app design uidesign adobe xd uiux
hey guys, here are screens about online shop for order and buy shoes as easily you can.
2 screens is for view categories to see and select what you want ,by select each shoes you can see more detail like some description, size and select the color.
do you enjoy it? and order easily your shoes?

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
