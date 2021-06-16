Astounding Aesthetics

PROFESSIONAL AD DESIGN FOR INSTAGRAM

Astounding Aesthetics
Astounding Aesthetics
  • Save
PROFESSIONAL AD DESIGN FOR INSTAGRAM illustration branding design insurance professional ad social media marketing social media content advertisement ad
Download color palette

Here is another Professional ad for Instagram. Check out my Ad series in my profile. This ad has just shades of blue and gives the design a wholesome fresh look. Hope y'all like it!<3

Astounding Aesthetics
Astounding Aesthetics

More by Astounding Aesthetics

View profile
    • Like