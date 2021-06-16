Things go better with Box Packaging Design.

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We consider for Packaging Design:
Understand packaging layers.
Help to choose the right type of packaging.
Create your information architecture.
Evaluate a packaging design.
Collect feedback and more.
.
.
Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4
To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberin
Payment methods:
Bank deposit, wire transfer, paypal, payoneer