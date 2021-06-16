Mohamad Zydane Ulir Rizqi Toyyibi

Bakery landing Page

Bakery landing Page ui design landing page student web design graphic design design ux ui
this is my first UI Design created using figma

on the landing page there is a search button, the most popular products and new products from the bakery.

as an additional information I am very happy with this landing page because I got the best landing page award in the HCI course

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
