SaaS : Medical Dashboard Design

This is dashboard design for dashboard management. Doctor and hospital authority can use this dashboard or web application to maintain their daily activities.

This is doctors profile. So this dashboard now showing the activity of doctor. When any hospital or clinic authority will log in to this web application or dashboard then it will show the whole activity of a hospital, medical or clinic.

From this dashboard a doctor will able to maintain his daily activity. Such as:

Firstly, a doctor can get the overview of his incoming patient history filtering Yearly ,Monthly, Weekly and Daily.A doctor will able able to know here how many new patient now, how many injects and surgery patients. Who are in reviews and who are in progress.

We know that, special doctor has chamber in many hospital some cases in many country too. So from this dashboard a doctor can schedule his activity in dashboard calendar. Which will help a doctor to do his duty properly.

From this appointment section , a doctor can show patient ongoing health history and based on it he can provide proper health consultation and medicine.

I have added a illustration characters wearing masks as a gentle reminder to wear your mask because of the global Covid pandemic.

