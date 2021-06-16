Catur

Halfway To Hell Graphic T-Shirt

Halfway To Hell Graphic T-Shirt branding illustration design vector tattoo skull illsutration
A commissioned project for a clothing brand company called Halfway To Hell.
It was a very fun project, since the last time I illustrate for a shirt was maybe 3 years ago.
He wanted some "evil" impressions in the illustration, so can't go wrong with mean looking skull.

Posted on Jun 16, 2021
